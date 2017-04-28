BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Bank Handlowy SA:
* Q1 net profit 42.7 million zlotys ($11.0 million) versus 104.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income 134.3 million zlotys versus 142.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net interest income 254.3 million zlotys versus 247.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8832 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.