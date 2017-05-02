May 2 Handy & Harman Ltd:

* Handy & Harman Ltd reports first quarter financial results and outlook for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $224 million to $274 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $896 million to $1.043 billion

* Q1 sales $234.6 million versus $160.8 million

* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $32 million and $39 million for 2017 Q2

* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $136 million for full 2017 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: