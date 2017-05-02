BRIEF-Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as VP of international services
* Radiant Logistics appoints Randy Briggs as vice president of international services
May 2 Handy & Harman Ltd:
* Handy & Harman Ltd reports first quarter financial results and outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $224 million to $274 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $896 million to $1.043 billion
* Q1 sales $234.6 million versus $160.8 million
* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $32 million and $39 million for 2017 Q2
* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $32 million and $39 million for 2017 Q2

* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $136 million for full 2017 year
* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 decreased 1.2% to $1,296.8 million