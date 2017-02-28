Feb 28 Handy & Harman Ltd

* Handy & Harman Ltd reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results; provides outlook for 2017

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $207 million to $253 million

* Q4 sales $235.9 million versus $163.9 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.53 from continuing operations

* Handy & Harman Ltd sees full-year 2017 net sales of $0.871 billion to $1.064 billion

* Handy & Harman Ltd sees Q1 of 2017 adjusted ebitda between $21 million and $27 million