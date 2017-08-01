FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Hanesbrands Q2 earnings per share $0.47

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands reports in-line results for second-quarter 2017

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 to $0.61

* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.57

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Sees q3 sales about $1.8 billion

* Q2 sales $1.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanesbrands Inc says company reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance for net sales, operating profit, eps and cash from operations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $6.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanesbrands Inc says continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $90 million to $100 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

