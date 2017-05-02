May 2 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.54

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Sees Q2 sales about $1.65 billion

* Q1 sales $1.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.38 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hanesbrands Inc says for 2017, company continues to expect net sales of $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion

* Sees 2017 GAAP operating profit of $845 million to $895 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.70 to $1.82

* Hanesbrands Inc says organic sales growth is expected to range from flat to up 2 percent for FY

* Hanesbrands Inc says company expects approximately $15 million in synergy cost benefits in 2017

* Hanesbrands Inc says company continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $90 million to $100 million in 2017

* Hanesbrands Inc says company is not required to make a pension contribution in 2017