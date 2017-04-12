BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands announces preliminary first-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and begins succession search for chief financial officer
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 to $0.29
* Sees Q1 2017 sales about $1.38 billion
* HanesBrands Inc says succession plan underway for retirement of CFO at end of 2017
* HanesBrands Inc - company reaffirms full-year 2017 financial guidance
* HanesBrands Inc - company also announced that chief financial officer Richard D. Moss has decided to retire at end of 2017
* Has initiated an internal and external search for cfo candidates to succeed moss
* HanesBrands Inc says has commissioned executive search firm heidrick & struggles to assist in cfo succession
* HanesBrands Inc - for earnings from continuing operations, company expects q1 gaap earnings per diluted share of $0.19 to $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results