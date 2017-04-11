BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 67 percent to 97 percent, or to be 15.3 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9.2 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MnXupF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: