- U.S. home prices for April rise slower than expected
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a slower pace than expected in April, a survey showed on Tuesday.
June 26 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 48 percent stake in property developer for 484.8 million yuan ($70.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s8nM3L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8400 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a slower pace than expected in April, a survey showed on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Derivatives users have eliminated more than US$1 quadrillion of notional outstanding in over-the-counter swaps through NEX Optimisation’s triReduce multilateral compression service since its 2003 launch by TriOptima.