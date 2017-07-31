FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group plans JV with Neoglory Prosperity's unit on land development
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
Asia
Philippines has highest HIV infection growth rate: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group plans JV with Neoglory Prosperity's unit on land development

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says the company Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd plans to set up a project firm jointly with Neoglory Prosperity Inc 's unit, to development the land won by Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit in Yiwu city

* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan, and co and Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit will own 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sPZvdz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.