BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10Hangzhou Century Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to acquire 2.8 percent stake in Xinjiang-based hospital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jzCKeO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)