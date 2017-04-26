BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OKxMQs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes