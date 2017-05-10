May 10 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.41700 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LkdUvU

