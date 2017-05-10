Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 10 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.41700 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 18 and the dividend will be paid on May 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LkdUvU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.