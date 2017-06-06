BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 6Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of investment JV with partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zjclxN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding