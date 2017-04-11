BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 24.4 million yuan to 28.3 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.8 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are steady development of existing business and contribution from unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rIqY5C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: