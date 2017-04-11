April 11Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 90 percent to 120 percent, or to be 24.4 million yuan to 28.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are steady development of existing business and contribution from unit

