BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
May 26 Hangzhou Great Star Industrial
* Says unit signs robot service agreement with Staples' unit Staples Contract & Commercial,Inc. in the U.S.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r3ngT3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.