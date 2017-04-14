BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 6 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* To distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0WmIDQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: