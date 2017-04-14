April 14 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 3.0 billion yuan to 3.51 billion yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.6 billion yuan

* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast

