BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 3.0 billion yuan to 3.51 billion yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.6 billion yuan
* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jNDalG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: