BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit sells 58.3 percent stake in Mountain Capital Fund for $50 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nPwcuy
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing