March 27Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 120.4 million yuan to 138.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (92.6 million yuan)

* Says stability growth of business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kb2Kva

