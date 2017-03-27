BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 120.4 million yuan to 138.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (92.6 million yuan)
* Says stability growth of business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kb2Kva
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing