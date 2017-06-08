BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 8 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.09 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yi6wk0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors