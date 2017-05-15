BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises about 630 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5HNAOL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company