BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Hanil Forging Industrial :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its first series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 473,933 shares of the co, at 2,110 won/share
* Says expected listing date is April 21
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees