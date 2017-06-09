BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 Telcon Inc :
* Says Hanil Vacuum has acquired 6.4 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company to 11.0 percent from 0
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29