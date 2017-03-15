BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 15 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon armstrong announces $0.33 per share quarterly dividend, expands board and finance team
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - appointment of rebecca a. Blalock as an independent member to its board of directors
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - with addition of blalock, board of directors now consists of seven members
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc says its board of directors has established a finance and risk committee
* Hannon armstrong sustainable infrastructure capital inc - justin cressall has joined company as deputy chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.