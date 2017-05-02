BRIEF-Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone gets regulatory approval to issue bonds
May 26 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
May 2 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon Armstrong announces Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share of $0.14 and core earnings per share of $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
SYDNEY, May 26 Careers Australia Group, a provider of vocational education and training, has gone into voluntary administration after losing government funding, putting 1,100 people out of work and 15,000 students in limbo, its administrators said on Friday.