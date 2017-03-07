BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces the pricing of its public offering of common stock
* Announced pricing of public offering of 3 million shares of common stock
* Pricing of public offering for total estimated gross proceeds of about $58 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year