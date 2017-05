March 20 Hannover Rueck SE:

* Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate

* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price

* In 2016 financial year syndicate 2121 booked gross premium of 280 million pounds ($346.64 million)

* Transaction is expected to close in Q3 subject to all necessary approvals

* Transaction is expected to close in Q3 subject to all necessary approvals

* Hannover Re intends to support Argenta on its envisaged growth trajectory

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)