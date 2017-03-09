BRIEF-Investore property posts FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast
March 9 Hannover Re
* Says proposes dividend of 5.00 eurper share for 2016
* Says still sees group net income of more than eur 1 billion for 2017
* Says in terms of the dividend for the current financial year, hannover re still envisages a payout ratio in the range of 35% to 40% of its IFRS group net income
* Says dividend payout ratio may increase in light of capital management considerations if the present comfortable level of capitalisation remains unchanged
CAIRO, May 28 Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer sought on Sunday to defend a surprise decision to hike interest rates last week, saying a historic level of foreign investment of nearly $1 billion entered the country within days of the rate increase.