March 9 Hannover Re

* Says proposes dividend of 5.00 eurper share for 2016

* Says still sees group net income of more than eur 1 billion for 2017

* Says in terms of the dividend for the current financial year, hannover re still envisages a payout ratio in the range of 35% to 40% of its IFRS group net income

* Says dividend payout ratio may increase in light of capital management considerations if the present comfortable level of capitalisation remains unchanged