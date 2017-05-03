May 3 Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* Net premiums written were $362.1 million in quarter, up 7.4% from prior-year quarter

* first quarter net income of $1.05 per diluted share; operating income(1) of $0.95 per diluted share; first quarter combined ratio of 99.5%, including catastrophe impact of 7.1 points

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S