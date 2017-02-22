BRIEF-Lifecome Biochemistry to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 22 Hans Biomed Corp :
* Sees FY 2017 revenue to be 37 billion won
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017