BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 HANSA MEDICAL AB:
* IDES SELECTED FOR EMA PRIORITY MEDICINES (PRIME) SCHEME
* PRIME DESIGNATION FOR IDES WAS GRANTED ON BASIS OF DATA FROM FOUR INDEPENDENT PHASE II STUDIES IN U.S. AND SWEDEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate