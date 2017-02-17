Feb 17 Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Recommended cash offer for IMPT

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash offer for entire issued ordinary share capital of IMPT by Hansteen

* IMPT shareholders will receive 300p in cash for each IMPT share held which values entire issued ordinary share capital of IMPT at 25,228,560 stg.

* Offer at premium of 22.4 percent over closing price of 245p per IMPT share on Feb.16 2017

* Accordingly, all of IMPT independent directors intend to recommend that IMPT shareholders accept offer.