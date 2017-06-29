FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Hansteen updates on convertible bonds due 2018
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Hansteen updates on convertible bonds due 2018

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Further regarding convertible bonds due 2018

* Following expiration convertible bond invitations, received 15.9 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for sale

* Also ‍received 84.1 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for conversion pursuant to invitations​

* ‍Of aggregate principal amount of 100 mln euros of bonds currently outstanding, 100 pct were accepted by offeror for sale​

* ‍Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50 euros​

* ‍Jefferies International Limited is acting as sole dealer manager in relation to invitations​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.