April 26 Hanwang Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 122.2 percent to 146.8 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 20 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.1 million yuan

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/elvU6e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)