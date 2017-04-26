BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Hanwang Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 122.2 percent to 146.8 percent, or to be 18 million yuan to 20 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.1 million yuan
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/elvU6e
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes