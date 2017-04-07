BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7Hanwang Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling unit plans to use 2.6 million yuan to set up a Guangzhou-based tech JV with 5 individuals
* Its unit will hold 51 percent stake in the JV after transaction
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company