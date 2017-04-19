April 19 Hanwha MGI Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says top shareholder is changed to Cheon Byung Nyeon and two individuals from Grren Busan Investment Co Ltd and one individual

* Says Cheon Byung Nyeon and two individuals are holding 56.8 percent stake in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4ZA1y3

