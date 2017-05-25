May 25 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

* Hanwha Q Cells reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $560 million to $580 million

* Q1 revenue $432 million versus $514.9 million

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $560 to 580 million

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for full year 2017, company reiterates its previous guidance