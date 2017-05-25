BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
May 25 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd
* Hanwha Q Cells reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $560 million to $580 million
* Q1 revenue $432 million versus $514.9 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $560 to 580 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for full year 2017, company reiterates its previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)