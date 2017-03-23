March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:
* Hanwha Q Cells reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $410 million to $430 million
* Q4 revenue $565.9 million versus $702.1 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly loss per fully diluted
American depositary share was $0.31
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd sees 2017 total module shipments in
range of 5,500 to 5,700 mw
* Sees FY 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to
5,700 mw
* Sees fy 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range
of 5,300 to 5,500 mw
* Hanwha Q cells co sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of
about $50 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and
certain research and development related expenditures
* Gross margin in Q4 of 2016 was 9.5pct versus 19.1pct in Q4
of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $600.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
