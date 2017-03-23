March 23 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:

* Hanwha Q Cells reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $410 million to $430 million

* Q4 revenue $565.9 million versus $702.1 million

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly loss per fully diluted American depositary share was $0.31

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd sees 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 mw

* Sees FY 2017 total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 mw

* Sees fy 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 mw

* Hanwha Q cells co sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of about $50 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain research and development related expenditures

* Gross margin in Q4 of 2016 was 9.5pct versus 19.1pct in Q4 of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $600.5 million