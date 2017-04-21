April 21 Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd

* Hanwha Techwin says wins 373 billion won ($328.87 million) order to make K9 self-propelled gun with Larsen & Toubro of India.

* Expects contract to be completed by July 20, 2023. Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2pYgRVj Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,134.2000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)