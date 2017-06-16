CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 16 Hao Tian Development Group Ltd
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
* Hao Tian Finance to provide loan in principal amount of HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.