May 15 Hao Wen Holdings Ltd :

* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%

* Loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017 was approximately RMB54,000 versus loss of RMB942,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: