April 20 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 62.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (14.6 million yuan)

* Comments that improved operation and acquisition of Hangzhou based food company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b9dQiO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)