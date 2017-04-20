BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 55.3 million yuan to 62.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (14.6 million yuan)
* Comments that improved operation and acquisition of Hangzhou based food company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b9dQiO
(Beijing Headline News)
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees