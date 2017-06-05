BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 5 Haoxiangni Jujube Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder, related parties plan to increase shareholdings in the company for up to 119.0 million yuan ($17.50 million) within 12 months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSwyT3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.