CORRECTED-BRIEF-Don Quijote profit headed higher for 28th straight year - Nikkei
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
June 7 Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd
* May fresh fruit bunches production 56,191 tonnes; May crude palm oil production 13,228 tonnes; May plam kernel production 3,049 tonnes Source text (bit.ly/2qVY2TH) Further company coverage:
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.