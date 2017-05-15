BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up a micro-credit firm with registered capital of 300 million yuan ($43.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r8bKpO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.