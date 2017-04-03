Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Qumu Corp:
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 6.2 percent stake in Qumu Corp as of March 24, 2017
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - purchased securities of Qumu Corp based on their belief that the securities were "undervalued"
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP -anticipate having further conversations with members of Qumu's management, board regarding possible ways to enhance shareholder value Source text:(bit.ly/2ovjMb3) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)