BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Harbert Discovery Fund LP:
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.3 percent stake in key technology inc, as of march 28, 2017 - sec filing
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - reporting persons purchased securities of key technology reported herein based on belief that securities were undervalued
* Harbert Discovery Fund LP says anticipate having further conversations with members of the key technology's management and board of directors Source text (bit.ly/2oQ7hUV) Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.