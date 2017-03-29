BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Harbin Bank Co Ltd:
* Fy net interest income RMB11,573.3 million versus RMB 9,632.9 million
* Fy net profit attributable RMB 4,876.6 million versus RMB 4,457.6 million
* Fy net interest margin 2.65% versus 2.68 percent
* As at dec 31 2016, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.35 percent
* Resolved at a meeting held on 29 march 2017 not to distribute a final dividend for year of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2nh2N7x) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.