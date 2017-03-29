March 29 Harbin Bank Co Ltd:

* Fy net interest income RMB11,573.3 million versus RMB 9,632.9 million

* Fy net profit attributable RMB 4,876.6 million versus RMB 4,457.6 million

* Fy net interest margin 2.65% versus 2.68 percent

* As at dec 31 2016, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.35 percent

* Resolved at a meeting held on 29 march 2017 not to distribute a final dividend for year of 2016