BRIEF-Brogent Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 5 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd
* Says it sold 20,573 engines in May, down 16.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qRYPsJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.