June 6 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 12

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

